Francis Ngannou Opens Up On Staying Positive Despite Recent Struggles

Francis Ngannou opens up on his recent struggles inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner as of late. He was someone who was heavily promoted by the Las Vegas-based promotion up to his title shot.

They claimed he punched the hardest out of anyone in the promotion and was an unstoppable machine. At one point, some even bought into this belief. However, that has all changed.

Curtis Blaydes and Ngannou are slated to fight at the upcoming UFC Beijing event. While speaking with the South China Morning Post, Ngannou did make an admission about his career.

“I was under high pressure, I put myself in some place that I couldn’t manage,” Ngannou said. “When I realised things were wrong I just took a step back. I tried to remind myself why I am here. What made me take the decision [to be a fighter]. And then I realised that it was my dream. It wasn’t a random choice. What made me be here? It’s my talent. At some point I forgot that thing.”

Francis Ngannou Bringing Back The Machine

Ngannou’s confidence was in doubt leading into his fight against Derrick Lewis, which he did confirm in this interview. At least he’s owning up to what is easily seen.

“Last time I was still dealing with my loss to Stipe,” Ngannou revealed. “I carried that loss with me. But you can make sure that won’t happen again. You will now see the Ngannou that you saw before.”

UFC Beijing (also known as UFC Fight Night 141) is set to take place on November 24, 2018 at Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China. The former title contender did make one promise. He thinks that he has dealt with the past and looking to go forward.