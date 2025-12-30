Francis Ngannou doesn’t regret leaving UFC, says Matt Brown

UFC legend Matt Brown doesn’t believe that Francis Ngannou has that much regret regarding his exit from the promotion.

A few years back, Francis Ngannou and the Ultimate Fighting Championship were unable to come to terms on a new deal to keep him with the company. As a result, he decided to venture out on his own, enjoying different ventures such as a stint in PFL and a run in professional boxing against the likes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Many fans, though, have always wanted to see Francis Ngannou make his way back over to the UFC. Alas, it doesn’t seem as if that’s overly likely to happen, especially given the bad blood that still appears to exist between ‘The Predator’ and UFC boss Dana White.

In a recent podcast, Matt Brown explained why he doesn’t believe that Francis Ngannou truly regrets leaving the UFC.

Matt Brown’s view on Francis Ngannou’s UFC exit

“Personally, I highly, highly doubt he’s having any regrets,” Brown said on The Fighter vs The Writer. “I think that’s the competitor in him speaking out. I’m sure he wants to fight Jon Jones. He wants to fight the best in the world. Of course, he wants a big fight and make sales and all that stuff. I think it’s the competitor in him. I don’t think there’s a single regret.

“He made more in one boxing match than he would have made in his entire UFC career, than Jon Jones has made in his entire UFC career — the greatest ever and some of the biggest fights ever. He made more than Conor [McGregor] has made in his entire UFC career. I don’t think there’s a single regret in that respect.”

“He’s a competitor. He wants to fight the best,” Brown said. “I’m sure in the back of his head, his last fight against Renan Ferreira, he’s like ‘I don’t want to be fighting these guys, I want to fight Jon Jones.’ If there’s any regret there, which is probably as a competitor, he’s regretting it while he’s sleeping on silk sheets on a yacht.

“It’s not like he’s regretting it while he’s sitting in a two-bedroom apartment in nowhere Mississippi. He’s like ‘oh f*ck, I f*cked my life up so bad, I’m going to go do meth or something.’ He’s chilling on a yacht like ‘I wish I could have fought Jon Jones, this sucks.’ How much regret is that really?”

