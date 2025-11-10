Francis Ngannou Calls Out Jon Jones – The Biggest Fight of All Time

Francis Ngannou believes his potential fight with Jon Jones would be a bigger clash than if Jon opted to face Alex Pereira at next year’s UFC White House event.

For the longest time, fans and media members alike have discussed the possibility of Francis Ngannou squaring off with Jon Jones in a heavyweight superfight. Unfortunately, it never quite came to fruition, with Francis being one of two major opponents that Jon never fought despite the fans wanting for it to happen, with the other being Tom Aspinall.

Francis Ngannou has achieved some incredible things in his mixed martial arts and boxing career, and you would have to think that his accomplishments have earned him an important place in the MMA history books. Alas, it feels like his journey isn’t over quite yet, and the man himself has made it known that he would be open to crossover fights with some big names, and Jon Jones is at the top of that list.

In a recent interview, Francis Ngannou was asked about Jones’ plan to fight Alex Pereira and how he would compare that with the him fighting ‘Bones.

Francis Ngannou says the biggest fight of all time can only happen between him and Jon Jones 👀🔥



"The biggest fight of all time can only happen with Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou. No disrespect to other fighters"



(via @TMZ_Sports ) pic.twitter.com/SUv2viktnv — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) November 10, 2025

Francis Ngannou still wants Jon Jones fight

““You know the answer, you don’t need me for that,” Ngannou said when asked if Jones fighting him would be bigger than Jones fighting Pereira at UFC White House. “Should I answer? Do you really need me to answer?”

“Biggest fight of all-time can only happen with Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou,” Ngannou said. “That’s all what I can say about that. No disrespect to other fights or other fighters. I respect all of the fights and all of the fighters, regardless if the fight is on the main card, or prelim, whatever or wherever. I think great fights happen everywhere.

“I became a world champion in the APEX with no crowd, so I respect fight [fights and fighters]. It’s not about the place, but if you want to say biggest of all-time, you make it biggest.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you think we will ever be lucky enough to see this fight happen?