Former UFC Fighter Alex Garcia Arrested by Montreal Police After Major Raid

Former UFC and ACA fighter Alex Garcia, real name Lenin Billy Garcia Ciriaco and nicknamed ‘The Dominican Nightmare,’ was arrested along with two other men recently, after the authorities carried out a major raid on December 8, 2025, and seized more than 100 kgs of cocaine, which is worth more than $2.3 million, as per reports.

The aforementioned operation was carried out by the Anti-Gang Unit of the Organized Crime Section. Several Montreal boroughs, including LaSalle, Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Lachine, and Ville-Marie, among others, were scanned as per police statements. The investigation remains ongoing.

Here’s what we know about Alex Garcia’s arrest

The authorities arrested Victor Julio Sanchez Medrano (45), Michele Laddaga (49), and Lenin Billy Garcia Ciriaco (38). Other than huge amounts of cocaine, the crime branch also seized other evidence crucial in this investigation. Three firearms, $306,000 CAD in cash, two vehicles, 20 liters of GHB, and 5 kgs of heroin were also seized.

As per media reports, the suppliers in Toronto were sending drugs to Montreal, after which the illegal substances were sold at higher prices.

The police have said this in a press release statement:

“Launched in July 2025, this criminal investigation revealed that the Toronto area was being used as a supply source and that the drugs were then being resold at a higher price in Greater Montreal.”

Former UFC fighter Alex Garcia was arrested in Montreal as part of a massive anti-gang operation. Authorities seized over 220 lbs of cocaine, 11 lbs of heroin, 5 gals of GHB, $306,000 in cash, 3 firearms, and 2 vehicles. #UFC pic.twitter.com/jhRfRTfRhu — The Cage Report (@thecagereport_) December 13, 2025

Alex Garcia and Victor Julio Sanchez Medrano have been charged with trafficking and receiving funds from the drug trade. Michele Laddaga has been charged with more serious charges, including trafficking and possession of narcotics.

The two accomplices who are on the run, Rattana Sem (40) and Veronique Plouffe (37), have not yet been detained. However, their arrest warrants have been issued, and police have announced rewards for those who can provide information that can lead to their arrests.

Garcia, who has a UFC record of 5-5, was released from the promotion on September 20, 2019. His last UFC bout was in 2018 vs. Court McGee, which ‘The Dominican Nightmare’ lost by unanimous decision.

Lembram do Alex Garcia? Dominicano radicado no Canadá, que lutou com Sean Strickland, Neil Magny, Tim Means e tal? Pois bem, tá com esse 'pequeno' problema aí… pic.twitter.com/bPiqMquf4V — Sexto Round (@sextoroundmma) December 14, 2025

After his UFC release, Alex Garcia fought under the ACA banner twice and was knocked out both times. After a 4-fight losing skid, he retired in 2020 with a 15-8 record.