Fans React to Conor McGregor’s Heartfelt Moment With the Homeless in Ireland

Recently, a clip of Conor McGregor inspiring the homeless in Ireland has gone viral. McGregor spent this New Year’s encouraging those in need and giving back to the community.

Additionally, he called out his fellow citizens, educating them about the growing homelessness issue and how anyone can help those in need by volunteering at a shelter, giving used clothing, and other ways.

In a now-viral video, while inspiring the homeless, McGregor referenced the injury he suffered in his last bout. The Dubliner snapped his leg during his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in 2021.

During the post-fight octagon interview after the loss, ‘The Notorious’ was in excruciating pain, leaning against the fence and sitting as he spoke to Joe Rogan. Despite the agony, McGregor still took sharp digs at ‘The Diamond’ and his wife, warning the Louisiana native that their rivalry was far from over and that McGregor would be open to settling it even outside the octagon if necessary.

Now, while speaking to the homeless, McGregor referenced that same moment as an example of resilience. He explained how he eventually got back on his feet, and in the same way, people facing struggles today can rise again and get their lives back on track.

‘The Notorious’ said:

“Guys, who knows what? I was in the octagon like this after my last fight, and I got back up. Yeah. We get back up on our feet. Alright. When we lay our head down, we say, ‘tomorrow’s going to be a good day,’ and when we wake up the next day, it’s a good day ahead.”

Fans and Nina-Marie Daniele react to Conor McGregor uplifting the homeless across Ireland

Fans have reacted to McGregor’s heartwarming gesture.

A user commented on the aforementioned post by Happy Punch on Instagram:

“Every clip I see of him now is reminding me of the old Conor, the one that made us become fans, hope this trend continues 🙌🏼”

A few other netizens wrote:

“He has changed👏👏👏”

“🔥 Let’s go, champ always will be the champ in my eyes.”

“McGregor is one special guy that’s for sure, love that guy ☘️”

Even Nina-Marie Daniele chimed in on the post above:

“God Bless you Champ 👊🏼 @thenotoriousmma”

Conor McGregor is gearing up for his comeback fight and is in training camp. He has his sights set on the UFC White House card, in which he is rumored to lock horns with Michael Chandler on June 14.