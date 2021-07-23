Sean Strickland is set to face off against his friend, Uriah Hall, at UFC Vegas 33 on July 31.

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated middleweight main event, Strickland has been reminiscing about his old training sessions with the Ultimate Fighter runner-up.

“I consider Uriah a friend of mine,” Strickland told LowKickMMA. “Not only (did I train with him) at Xtreme Couture but also back in Reign when Mark Munoz was throwing down. I’ve trained with him a lot, he was actually a guy I didn’t really like to train with because he was kind of a f*cking d*ck. The things he threw were so dangerous and he had like no control of it. So, when you spar Uriah, you have to fight Uriah to shut that down.”

Despite having enjoyed a friendly relationship Strickland insists he had no hesitation accepting a fight against ‘Primetime’.

The 30-year-old will enter UFC Vegas 33 with a true understanding of just how dangerous his opponent and just how badly this fight could potentially go for him

“Uriah’s path to success if catching me,” Strickland said. “He’s a very dangerous man and if I fuck up you’re gonna see me waking up on the canvas, that’s a likely possibility.

On the flip side, Strickland has a very clear game plan in mind for fighting Hall.

“My path to success it like cutting down a tree and I’m a f*cking axe, man. I just gotta keep hitting it over and over again, from round one to round five, just say in his face. And he knows that. Maybe (I’ll) throw in a takedown here and there. He knows that. He’s going to try and catch me and I’m going to try to beat him to death.

Who do you think takes the UFC Vegas 33 main event? Sean Strickland or Uriah Hall?