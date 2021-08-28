Dan Lambert will be watching and rooting for Tyron Woodley when he makes his boxing debut on Sunday.

The American Top Team founder is a big fan of “T-Wood” and is happy to see the former UFC welterweight champion in a lucrative and winnable fight at the tail end of his career.

In a recent interview with LowKickMMA, Lambert said that he believes Woodley will beat Jake Paul, but only he has prepared for his boxing debut in the correct manner.

“I’m not going to be there for the fight,” Lambert told Darnell Giovani. “I will certainly be watching and cheering on T-Wood. This is exactly what he needs at this point in his life,”

“If T-Wood prepared properly and trained hard and is in good shape, yes, I do,” Lambert said when asked if he thinks Woodley beats Paul. “If he’s not, I think he loses.”

Although he will be rooting against Paul this weekend, Lambert couldn’t help admire what the internet celebrity has been able to achieve in his short boxing career.

“I think that guy can probably be successful in a lot of worlds because he brings a totally different demographic of eyeballs and buyers, if it’s a pay-per-view, to the table,” Lambert said. “I mean, the numbers he put up in those exhibition bouts, fights, boxing matches whatever the hell you want to call them. Him and his brother they’re big, big numbers, but I don’t think those are the same guys that are buying pro wrestling pay-per-views and I don’t think those same guys that are buying MMA pay-per-views. I think it’s a whole new crowd of people and there’s a sh*t ton of them. A lot of people in MMA don’t really like his shtick or what he’s doing. But, man, how do you not sit back and be impressed by it?”

