Eddie Hall breaks down possible fight against Dillon Danis

Former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall has given his thoughts on a possible collision with Dillon Danis next year.

As we know, Eddie Hall is a very large human being – and, as you can tell by his title, he’s an incredibly strong one, too. Following on from his days competing in strongman competitions, he went on to test the waters in combat sports. While he certainly hasn’t had a 100% success rate, he has managed to do some interesting things thus far.

In terms of what’s next, there are rumblings that Eddie Hall vs Dillon Danis could legitimately take place at some point in 2026. Danis’ jiu-jitsu prowess would be going up against the sheer size and strength of Hall, in a fight that, while entertaining to some, will probably put a lot of people off entirely.

In a recent interview, Eddie Hall broke down the impending showdown with Danis.

Eddie Hall looks ahead to possible Dillon Danis fight

“He is a professional fighter,” Hall told the Disruptors Podcast. “He’s been doing it full-time for his whole life. I’ve been doing it a year and a half. … By the time you’ve factored in the weight loss, his weight gain, the round times, obviously everything’s going to be in his favor. It’s going to be five-minute rounds. I have to sort of give him every advantage because I’ve got the biggest advantage, which is size and strength.”

“That’s what makes it tough. That’s what makes it fun. That’s what makes it a challenge. Getting down to 135 kilo. I haven’t weighed 300 pounds since I was 21.”

“So from face value, it looks very unfair, because he weighs 80 kilo (approx. 176 pounds) and I weigh 165 [approx. 364 pounds],” Hall said. “Hear me out, though. So at face value it seems very unfair, but from what I gather, he walks around at close to 100 kilo (approx. 220 pounds) and as part of the stipulation, I’ve got to come down to under 300 pounds. So come the fight, there will only be around 35 kilo difference. It’s still a lot but it’s nowhere near 80 kilo.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting