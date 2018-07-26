Eddie Alvarez Trashes ‘Foolish’ Comments From Dustin Poirier

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez has fired back at his next opponent over some of the comments that Dustin Poirier has made in the public eye during interviews with the media which Alvarez believes to be totally false due to the fact that Poirier has stated some unpleasant words stemming from their first encounter.

However, make no mistake about it, Alvarez understands the importance of this fight and made it clear that he won’t make the mistake of having it leak over into a personal grudge because he believes that is not the right move.

Despite the fact that in his eyes, Poirier’s disdain for him as a person going into this fight might be in poor taste, Alvarez won’t go there heading into this fight at the upcoming UFC on FOX 30 event.

“We do what we do, but if that’s the perception he gets, I think that’s just from one fight, from one experience, from one tweet,” Alvarez told reporters, including MMAjunkie, at UFC on FOX 30 open workouts Wednesday. “I respect everything this man’s done. Everybody who’s on this journey in the lightweight division, everybody’s tough. Dustin’s went against the best guys, put on hell of fights. He’d be a fool to think that about me. He don’t know me. Personally for him to say, ‘I don’t like him personally,’ that’s foolish. He don’t know me personally.” “I think Poirier’s more of an undercard fighter (with) three five-minute rounds,” Alvarez said. “I think it’s very easy to get in that habit and used to that. I consider it a vacation or a night off when the UFC allows me to be on an undercard on a three five-minute round fight. That is a blessing for me. I love that. It takes years off my life.”

Alvarez and Poirier have fought once before as their first took place at UFC 211 last May that resulted in a no contest. In previous interviews, Alvarez hasn’t been too high on a rematch. One of the problems of making this fight happen was the fact that the former UFC lightweight champion wanted a new contract before accepting his next bout and fighting inside of the Octagon as he only has one fight left on his deal.