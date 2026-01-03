Alexis Araiza Scores Massive Upset Over Ebanie Bridges – Serrano vs. Tellez Highlights

Alexis Araiza scored a massive upset over -1100 betting favorite Ebanie Bridges during Saturday’s MVP Boxing event in San Juan.

More than two years removed from her last appearance inside the squared circle, Bridges struggled to shake off the ring rust. Araiza quickly pulled ahead in the first two rounds with a furious pace and some solid body work.

Already sucking wind in the third, Bridges tried to push through Araiza’s attack, but that ultimately led to the ‘Blonde Bomber’ eating an assortment of right hands. Bridges finally started to find some success in the fourth, busting up Araiza’s nose. Still, it was Araiza who continued to land the more impactful shots as Bridges neglected to move her head off the center line.

Araiza started to show signs of slowing in the fifth, allowing Bridges to fight her way back into the bout. Bridges managed to outland Araiza in the seventh, prompting Araiza to pick up the pace in the eighth and final stanza. Bridges was more than willing to stand and trade, turning the contest into an all-out brawl with only seconds left on the clock.

In the end, Araiza’s early dominance would be enough to score one of the biggest upsets in promotional history.

Official Result: Alexis Araiza def. Ebanie Bridges via unanimous decision (80-72, 78-74, 78-74).

Check out Highlights From Ebanie Bridges vs. Alexis Araiza:

