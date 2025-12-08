Donald Trump teases record number of UFC title fights at White House event next year

US president Donald Trump has suggested that there will be a record-breaking number of world title fights taking place at next year’s UFC White House card.

As we know, Donald Trump is a big fan of mixed martial arts – and combat sports in general. He has attended plenty of events over the years and in that time, he has become close friends with Dana White, to the point where Dana has even spoken on Trump’s behalf during big rallies.

Next summer, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will be heading to the White House as part of the United States’ 250th birthday. Donald Trump is set to turn 80 years of age on the same night as the planned card on June 14th, and the expectation is that it will serve as one of the biggest shows in the history of the promotion.

In a recent media scrum, Donald Trump spoke openly about the upcoming UFC event.

Donald Trump talks about UFC White House

“One of the things you’re going to have here is some of the UFC press,” Trump told Fox News (h/t Mario Nawfal) at Sunday’s 48th Kennedy Center Honors gala. “You’re going to have the fighters coming over, talking about the fights. It’s a big deal. The UFC’s going to be June 14 next year. The great Dana White is building an arena. They’re going to have eight or nine championship fights – the biggest fights they’ve ever had. Every one’s a championship fight, and every one’s a legendary type of fight.

“He’s actually holding back fights right now for six months so he can do it for this, the 250. I think 250 is going to be amazing. I think the arena is going to be five or six thousand seats right in front of the front door of the White House, and 100,000 people in the back, where they’re putting up eight or 10 very big screens. That’s going to be an exciting night. So many people are asking for tickets, the UFC.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Get ready, folks, because this is going to be huge.