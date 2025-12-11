Diego Lopes Responds to Backlash: Anyone Doubting My Title Shot Are Stupid

UFC featherweight title contender Diego Lopes has responded to those criticizing him receiving another shot at the gold.

Earlier this year, Diego Lopes battled Alexander Volkanovski in an attempt to become the new UFC featherweight champion. Unfortunately, it didn’t quite come to fruition for him, and he instead suffered a decision defeat at the hands of ‘The Great’. However, after defeating Jean Silva, he has been able to once again earn a crack at Volkanovski at UFC 325 next year.

As a result of Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev also being on the verge of a championship opportunity, many fans and pundits are pretty frustrated to see Diego Lopes get another shot so soon after his first.

In a recent interview, Diego Lopes gave his own thoughts on this criticism as he prepares to square off with Volkanovski for the second time.

Diego Lopes responds to recent criticism

“I don’t understand why. Since the fight was announced, people think, ‘Oh, you having this fight for the belt? Oh no, you don’t deserve it.’ Come on, guys, this is stupid. This is stupid thinking in the head of these people. But it’s funny, you know, it’s funny. I don’t have a lot of things to say about this. Only: don’t like, don’t watch, and I still fight for the belt. It’s easy. I’m not going to say no. You get the opportunity, what are you supposed to say, ‘No’? I don’t understand why the people are so mad at me only for accepting the fight.”

“People need to understand one thing. Before my last fight, many times in interviews people asked me, ‘If you win this fight, are you next for the title?’ I told them, ‘Look, there are two guys undefeated, both guys can fight for the title, but I have one great fight in front of me. If I take a great win, I put my name again on the table for the title.’ I think I did this. I got a great knockout in the second round and I put my name again on the table. You have the same chance; I took the fight. Now I’m so excited, because this is my second shot for the title in Australia.”​