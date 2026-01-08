Diego Lopes Drops Ego, Builds Private Gym Ahead of Alexander Volkanovski Rematch

BySubham
Alexander Volkanovski, Diego Lopes

Diego Lopes has set up a private gym to train for his UFC 325 title rematch against Alexander Volkanovski. This time, Lopes does not want to leave any stone unturned and has his crosshairs on the featherweight gold.

Volkanovski and Lopes fought last year at UFC 314 for the vacant 145-pound gold. Before the fight, fans thought that since the Australian had suffered back-to-back knockout losses to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, he would share the same fate against Lopes. But ‘The Great’ fought a well-calculated bout, stayed outside Lopes’ firing zone, and in the end cruised to a unanimous decision win to reclaim the UFC featherweight championship.

READ MORE:  "Make Venezuela great again," Julianna Peña Celebrates Nicolás Maduro's Capture, Explains What The Country Needs Now

Fans expected Volkanovski to face Lerone Murphy or Movsar Evloev next, but the UFC had other plans.

Alexander Volkanovski has not entered the octagon after reclaiming the title at UFC 314. Lopes, on the other hand, returned to winning ways in September 2025 against Jean Silva. Now, ahead of the title rematch, to stay focused, the Brazilian has invested in a private gym for himself and his team to avoid all kinds of distractions. In an interview with MAIN EVENT, he said:

“I had ego when I fought Volk in April. I thought I didn’t need to fix anything in my training, but after the fight I saw many things weren’t good in my training camp. I got a private gym for only me and my team to avoid distractions.”

Check out Diego Lopes’ comments below:

Diego Lopes reveals one big mistake he made at UFC 314

During the same sit-down mentioned above, Diego Lopes revealed that against Alexander Volkanovski, at UFC 314, he was chasing a one-punch finish. While Lopes managed to land a few good shots, it was not enough as ‘The Great’ found the perfect moment to back down every time and recover.

READ MORE:  Paul Felder Reveals UFC Fighters Get an Extra $25,000 For Five Round Bouts

The 31-year-old admitted that chasing the one-punch knockout was a mistake that cost him the bout. He said:

“In the first fight I only tried to finish him with one big punch. I forgot many things in that fight. I forgot the best thing in my life, which is to enjoy the moment, and when I enjoy the moment, I’m the most dangerous guy in the division.”

Check out Diego Lopes’ comments below:

READ MORE:  Maycee Barber says she doesn't feel safe in cage with referee Mark Smith after UFC 323 controversy

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True Crime, and Pop Culture. A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, he has completed demanding 200, 300, and 600-km rides and competed in multiple races and brevets. He previously worked with Sportskeeda, covers MMA for LowKickMMA, and writes about women’s football for Soccer Souls. When he’s not chasing athletic goals, Subham enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. He draws inspiration from Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh and enjoys a diverse mix of music, including Post Malone, MGK, Russ, and Central Cee.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts