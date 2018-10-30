Demetrious Johnson’s ONE Deal Reportedly Bigger Than Eddie Alvarez’s

Demetrious Johnson’s ONE Championship deal is reportedly more lucrative than free agent Eddie Alvarez’ contract.

Johnson’s agent Malki Kawa revealed on today’s (Oct. 29, 2018) episode of “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” that his client will be ONE Championship’s highest-paid fighter in the history of the promotion.

Kawa also said Johnson’s contract is worth more than Alvarez’s, who said he was the highest-paid fighter in company history last week when he signed a new deal with the same promotion was a guaranteed eight figures.

Watch Kawa in his own words as he explains the contract to Ariel Helwani.