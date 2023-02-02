Dean Garnett eyes title shot in 7 weeks time after winning return bout at Hexagone MMA 6

After a four-year layoff, Garnett finally returned to the cage when he faced french fighter Miguel Haro on Hexagone MMA 6.

It only took 20 seconds for the UK MMA Pioneer to return to winning ways and show that he is still at the highest level in MMA. Now with a solid win under his belt, Garnett wants his shot at Hexagone gold.

During his absence from competition, Dean Garnett has spent a vast amount of time coaching, having cornered the likes of Mohammed Mokaev, Liam Mccracken, and rising prospect Marlon Jones.

DeanGarnett calls for a title shot in 7 weeks’ time back in Paris!

Following his big win, Garnett spoke with LowKickMMA, making it clear what he wants next:

“A three-round decision win wouldn’t of warranted a title shot, I wouldn’t of asked for one. But to go out and put him away better than anyone else has, it left me in a position where I could ask for a title shot on the promotion next”

After such a convincing win it seems hard to deny a title shot, especially considering the level competed at and all the possibilities that come with a champion as well respected and versed in the sport.

“I just want to take it one step at a time, I know that Hexagone are back in Paris. Seven weeks, this camp was about getting fit but now I get to go back and sharpen my tools and beat a real high-level opponent next.”

Catch the moment the Hexagone’s potential future title holder’s return was announced: