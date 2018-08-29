Darren Till Reacts To Critics Who Talk About His Weight Issues

Darren Till reacts to critics who have been talking about his path to receiving a shot at the UFC welterweight title and how he will prove them wrong.

His Story

The rising title contender is slated to challenge UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the main event of the upcoming UFC 228 pay-per-view event.

Till is coming off the biggest win thus far in his pro-MMA career in the main event of UFC Liverpool event back in May that aired live on FOX Sports 1 at the Echo Arena. He picked up a unanimous decision win over former title contender Stephen Thompson.

He had some issues with those who have criticized him for his latest fight where he had some issues with making weight. Thus, some even believe that he is a concern at fighting at welterweight.

Darren Till Reacts To Critics

“It’s sh-t. It’s f—ng, I hate cutting weight, I hate making weight, I hate dieting,” Till told reporters (via MMA Fighting). “I’m gonna make this weight. So I can’t wait to [put up my middle fingers] when I step on them scales. I’m just, I’m in that moment now where I just. II don’t want to train anymore, I don’t want to eat good anymore.” “I just wish I had a hamburger in front of me, but it’s all sacrifices and I made a mistake last time. I just can’t wait to say f—k you to everyone who just keeps babbling on about weight and, ‘He didn’t make weight, f—k Till.’ F—k them.” “If Usman’s there and ready, and by some chance I miss weight entirely. Tyron said he wasn’t going to fight him, I saw, but it is what it is,” Till said. “They’ve got their back-up. Usman, they’ve told him, he’s doing what he’s told. So I’m just not arsed.” “I’m just focused on Friday, making 170, and then Saturday, going in. And absolutely f—ng destroying Tyron Woodley. That’s all I’m focused on right now.”

The UFC 228 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center. The main card will on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.