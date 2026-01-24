Dana White explains why he wasn’t 100% pleased with first Zuffa Boxing event

UFC boss Dana White has given his thoughts on how the first ever Zuffa Boxing event played out last night.

It’s no secret that Dana White hasn’t been as focused on the Ultimate Fighting Championship lately. Instead, a great deal of his energy has gone into building Zuffa Boxing, which held its first event last night at the UFC Apex.

While some fans enjoyed what they saw, others had their fair share of complaints. Dana White has always been a guy who is going to voice his opinion if he feels like something hasn’t gone well, especially given how long he has waited to try and break into the boxing market.

In his post-fight press conference appearance, Dana White had the following to say about how the show went down.

Dana White on Zuffa Boxing’s first event

“We know a lot more than we knew then. Am I absolutely thrilled with our first one? No. We have a lot of work to do this year. Tonight was a solid night. The fights were great, and watch what we do over the next year. We’re just going to get better and better and better.”

“I have a whole list of stuff that we’ll go through on Monday, meaning me and the team,” he told The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis. “But, like I’ve been saying, it took 25 years to get the UFC where it is today and it is a very well oiled machine. We’ll do it in much less time on the boxing side.

“I was on the phone more than I’m usually on the phone… Nothing really bad, but it’s just, I have a certain [vision]. I know where I want this to be, and I’m impatient. We’re building a whole new team here and a lot of people have never done this before so it’s going to take some time.

“But one of the things that we wanted to do, and what we did a great job of, was if you watch this at home on TV, they don’t feel like you were in the Apex. You don’t see any UFC stuff. It’s all Zuffa Boxing, Paramount, you know? We literally transformed the Apex into what looked like a different arena tonight.”

