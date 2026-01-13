“Conor McGregor is still king, Red Panty Night is still real” UFC Veteran Says ‘The Notorious’ Still Holds The Cards

Chael Sonnen was recently asked to name a UFC champion who presently holds the most leverage with the promotion’s matchmakers.

Sonnen didn’t pick any champion while answering. He straight-up went with former UFC double champion Conor McGregor. Despite McGregor’s inactivity and uncertainty about his comeback, the UFC Hall of Famer thinks the Irishman remains the only fighter who will get a green light from the UFC head brass, regardless of whatever request he places in front of them. Sonnen told The Schmo:

“I think Conor is still king. Red Panty Night is still real. I know he’s not licensed, but I think if Conor wanted to do something, he would get a yes.”

Check out Chael Sonnen’s comments below (8:45):

The Notorious’ is undoubtedly the biggest superstar in the company, and his getting ‘Dana White privilege’ is something that will not shock fans. McGregor picks what he wants and does what he wants, as he said previously:

“I am picking what I want, and I am doing what I want. When you can rack up $400 million dollars in revenue for the company, in back-to-back events, you can do whatever the f**k you want. I’m living the ‘whatever the f**k I want’ life. That’s the life I live. Whatever I want, whenever I want, and I have earned that through hard work and through sacrifice, and that’s it, through victory.”

Check out Conor McGregor’s comments below (1:53):

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have verbally confirmed that they will fight on June 14

Conor McGregor is currently preparing to make his comeback on the UFC White House card. He’s in the testing pool, is back in the gym, and if everything goes as planned, the Dubliner will take on Michael Chandler on June 14 at the South Lawn of the White House. Both fighters have confirmed verbally that they are fighting. However, the UFC has yet to confirm the same.

If Conor McGregor wins his potential comeback fight against Chandler, he has expressed interest in a fight against welterweight champion Islam Makhachev next.

Chael Sonnen wants fewer title fights on the UFC White House card

Chael Sonnen does not like the idea that the UFC White House card will have 6-7 title fights. Sonnen believes putting so many championship bouts on one night will make the event long and boring. Hence, the promotion should opt for fewer title fights and instead seek matchups that are big despite not being title bouts, like Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler and Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira. He told The Schmo: