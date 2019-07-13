Unified Boxing Champ Claressa Shields Claims She’d Put Amanda Nunes To Sleep

Spread the word!













Everyone wants a crack at Amanda Nunes. The current UFC double champion comes off a successful first-round knockout title defense over Holly Holm at UFC 239.

“The Lioness” has looked unstoppable as of late, finishing nearly everyone who steps into the Octagon with her. The power in Nunes’ hands is unlike anything women’s mixed martial arts (MMA) has ever seen. The only woman who could rival her power, Cris Cyborg, Nunes finished in under a minute.

However, WBO, WBA, WBC, and IBF middleweight boxing champion Claressa Shields believes she can put Nunes away. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Shields said she believes she’d put the Brazilian to sleep:

“The greatest in MMA, but not the greatest fighter [Nunes is],” Shields said. “I’m the greatest of all time. I’ve always been. Amanda Nunes – she ain’t been to the Olympics two times. I’ve been on top of the world twice. I’m not putting myself against Amanda, because I like her, we’re both women athletes. I actually praise her like I did Cris [Cyborg]. She’s the GOAT in MMA, and I’m in boxing. And if we were to fight I’d win.”

Shields was then asked if she’d beat Nunes in MMA, to which she hilariously responded, “Hell nah, I can’t wrestle. But in boxing, yeah, Amanda Nunes would go to sleep.”

Nunes has virtually cleaned out the bantamweight division, and with featherweight so slim with contenders, perhaps a superfight between Nunes and Shields could come into play. No cross-sport fight has ever happened between MMA and boxing since Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor. Perhaps Nunes could be the first to change that.

What do you think about a potential clash between Shields and Nunes? Would Shields truly put Nunes to sleep?