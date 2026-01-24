Dana White Claps Back After Being Labeled As “The bald guy who kinda looks like a bloated Mr Clean”

David Goldenberg, who extended his professional MMA record to 3-0 earlier this week by securing a win at Tuff-N-Uff 151, took unprovoked digs at Dana White and the UFC brass during the post-fight hexagon interview, in an attempt to secure a UFC contract with his trash talk.

After his latest win, the 33-year-old American fighter, who considers mocking Dana White a flex, called out Sean Shelby, Hunter Campbell, and, when mentioning White, referred to the UFC CEO as a ‘bald guy who looks like a bloated Mr Clean.

“Hey Sean Shelby, Hunter Campbell, and who’s the third musketeer? The bald guy who kinda looks like a bloated Mr. Clean. What’s his name? Dean, Don, Dino? Dana White, better wake up, motherf*ckers. The next big thing is here. So better get your checkbooks ready. Let’s make some money. I’m outta here.”

Dana White fires back at David Goldenberg

Dana White, who was in attendance for the event, later reacted to David Goldenberg’s post-fight hexagon speech. In response, the UFC CEO first labeled the undefeated fighter’s performance as the “Worst Fight of the Night.” White also added that the women’s bout that followed somehow made Goldenberg’s fight look even “shi**ier.”

“Worst fight of the night. Stunk the place up with his performance and then talks like he put on the Fight of the Night. The fight after his was a woman’s fight that made his fight look even shi**ier. @smilla_fairtex blows Scrappy Douche outta the water.”

“I did not see his fight or know who this is, but if UFC gives him a DWCS match, he probably is going to get a monster.😂”

“You insult the guy you’re trying to work for. Fu**ing insane😂”

