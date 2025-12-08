Dana White Changes his Tone: “Never once did I say anything negative about Tom Aspinall”

UFC boss Dana White has responded after Tom Aspinall questioned his comments following UFC 321.

Dana White is an outspoken individual and that isn’t likely to ever change. However, it’s safe to say that he sometimes says things that raise the eyebrows of people in the mixed martial arts world. That includes in the aftermath of UFC 321, when Dana suggested that Tom Aspinall “didn’t want” to carry on fighting against Ciryl Gane, when he suffered a double eye poke that rendered him unable to see.

Aspinall didn’t take kindly to the words issued by Dana White, noting that he was disappointed by how the whole situation had been dealt with. Tom is still not cleared for training as he continues to undergo a variety of tests to see what exactly can be done to rectify and fix his eye problems.

In the UFC 323 post-fight press conference, Dana White had the following to say on the matter.

Dana White discusses Tom Aspinall issue

“I get it, man. I’ve seen what Tom said. I don’t remember exactly word-for-word what I said after that fight, but it was something like, ‘I think his eyes are okay, he’ll be fine, he’ll take some time and come back.’ I’m not a doctor, I’m just repeating what I’d been told at the time.

“It wasn’t me saying, ‘He’s 100 percent, everything’s perfect,’ or dismissing what he’s going through. We’ve had people all over him – specialists, doctors, whatever he needs – checking up on him, making sure he’s good. Never once did I say anything negative about Tom Aspinall. Why would I? The kid’s a monster, he’s a great heavyweight, and obviously I want him healthy and back.”​​

As we look ahead to the future, it will be interesting to see if there are any further developments here.