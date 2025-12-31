Exclusive | Dakota Ditcheva’s Brutal Honesty: Why She Was Let Down by Her Own Performance

On July 19, 2025, undefeated English fighter Dakota Ditcheva extended her perfect record to 15-0 with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Sumiko Inaba at PFL Champions Series 2 in Cape Town, South Africa. Yet despite winning every round against one of the division’s top contenders, Ditcheva walked away deeply frustrated in herself.

The Win That Disappointed Her: How Dakota Ditcheva Proved a Point While Falling Short

The bout marked her return after an eight-month layoff, making it particularly meaningful. She had last fought in November 2024 when she defeated Taila Santos to claim the 2024 PFL world tournament title, cementing her status as the division’s most dominant force.

The opportunity to showcase her skills against Inaba, an undefeated fighter in her own right, represented a chance to silence doubters about whether Ditcheva could sustain her elite level of performance over longer stretches. After all, she earns knockouts so quickly.

What made Ditcheva’s disappointment particularly acute, however, was how her performance actually unfolded. In the opening two rounds, she controlled Inaba with sharp striking and clinch work rooted in her strong Muay Thai foundation. But it was the third round, specifically, the performance she delivered while battling a serious hand injury, that told the real story.

Ditcheva broke her left hand at the beginning of the third round after landing a direct punch to Inaba’s head. Facing the choice between easing off or continuing to impose her will, she pushed forward, adapting her gameplan on the fly and even throwing techniques she rarely employs, like a spinning back kick. Despite the severe pain and limited ability to throw her primary weapon, she simply dominated the final five minutes.

In an exclusive interview with Tim Wheaton following the fight, Ditcheva explained her complex feelings about the performance:

It wasn’t probably my best performance. I wasn’t too happy with it. I was happy with my third round even though I broke my hand in that round. I think I feel like I’ve performed better later on than I did in the 1st two rounds. It showed a lot, you know, it showed that I can go the three rounds, which a lot of people have always questioned whether I can last so long, whether I can keep performing the way I do over the longer period. “So it kind of showed that a little bit and then I got to show a little bit of my game and a bit of adversity, I suppose, with the fact that I can fight through injury and not just here to kind of look pretty.

That third round proved what she’d been claiming all along: she has the conditioning, fight IQ, and mental fortitude to perform at elite levels beyond the first few minutes. The damage she accumulated across all three rounds was severe enough that Inaba never seriously threatened her, and judges scored it 30-27, 30-27, 30-27. Few fighters, regardless of division, maintain that level of control while injured.

After finally getting a fight following eight months sidelined, Ditcheva now faced months of recovery from surgery. The severity of the hand injury became even clearer in the weeks that followed. What initially seemed like a recoverable fracture turned into something more complicated, ultimately forcing Ditcheva to withdraw from her scheduled bout at PFL Dubai in late December 2025, just five months after the Inaba fight.

In a statement released on December 24, she described herself as “truly heartbroken” over the withdrawal, having spent months rehabilitating only to discover that the injury required further intervention. The setback meant that her momentum from the dominant performance, despite her own reservations about it, would have to wait.