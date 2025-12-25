Dakota Ditcheva Breaks Silence With “Heartbroken” Statement After Being Forced Out Of PFL Dubai Card: “I Cried Two Days Straight”

Dakota Ditcheva has been left deeply disappointed by the recent turn of events.

Ditcheva was slated to face Denise Kielholtz on the main card of PFL Road To Dubai, scheduled for February 7, 2026, at the Coca-Cola Arena. However, the promotion confirmed on Tuesday that “Dangerous” was ruled out of the matchup because of an undisclosed injury.

𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Your updated PFL Dubai Fight Card



•Dakota Ditcheva will not be fighting, she is out with an injury



Be there for PFL Dubai

— PFL (@PFLMMA) December 23, 2025

The PFL has yet to announce whether Kielholtz will be matched against a new opponent for the February 7 event or if her fight with Ditcheva will be pushed to a new date in the future.

Dakota Ditcheva Opens Up After Injury Ends Planned February Return

Dakota Ditcheva took to social media on Wednesday to share her first statement following the cancellation of her bout with Denise Kielholtz due to injury. Without disclosing specific details, the 27-year-old English standout admitted she was deeply heartbroken by the setback and had been eagerly looking forward to starting 2026 with an early return to competition.

“I’m truly heartbroken I won’t be fighting on PFL Dubai anymore,” Ditcheva wrote on Instagram. “I cried for two days straight when I injured myself. Then cried again yesterday when it officially got announced. Dramatic, I know, but I wanted nothing more than to fight on that card and have an early start to 2026. “Only fighting once last year was a nightmare for me and I really wanted to make up for lost time. I live a great life but nothing makes me happier than being in that cage. However, that being said, I know it just WASN’T MEANT TO BE.”

“Dangerous” went on to apologize to everyone affected by the situation and shared that she is already on the road to recovery, assuring fans that she will return soon.

“So sorry to PFL and my opponent and sorry to my friends, family, and fans who were excited to see me back out there in February, I am healthy and healing, I will be back before you know it.”

Dakota Ditcheva last competed at the PFL Champions Series Cape Town this past July, where she earned a dominant unanimous decision victory over Sumiko Inaba. “Dangerous” remains undefeated at 15-0 as a professional, including a perfect 10-0 run under the PFL banner, highlighted by knockout wins over notable names such as Taila Santos, Valentina Scatizzi, and Chelsea Hackett.