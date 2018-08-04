Cub Swanson Drops Hint At Potential Jose Aldo Rematch

Although Cub Swanson has his next fight lined up inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner, that hasn’t stopped him from thinking about his a potential opponent in the coming months.

The top contender is set to take on Renato Moicano in a featherweight bout at the upcoming UFC 227 pay-per-view event but in a recent interview, Swanson noted that he would be interested in a rematch against former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo, who beat Swanson via flying knee in a 2009 WEC bout, as he thinks that everything might line up perfectly for the duo to finally meet again and fight.

This comes off the fact that Aldo is fresh off a big win over Jeremy Stephens in the co-main event of the UFC on FOX 30 event at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada that aired on big FOX.

“I was proud of him,” Swanson told MMA Fighting at Thursday’s UFC 227 media day. “It was good to see the emotion on him. We all know what it’s like to have the ups and downs in this sport. I was truly happy for him and I think a lot of people were as well. But yeah, I definitely would like to run it back and maybe the time is soon.” “I’ve got to get this guy out of the way,” Swanson said of focusing on Moicano. “I’ve got another Brazilian striker in front of me and I’ll take care of that and we’ll see what happens.” “I wished the fight would have went a little longer,” Swanson said. “I think he did an amazing job of hitting the body and getting the finish, but just as a fan I wanted to see them scrap because it was getting good.”

The UFC 227 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.