We may have a Performance of the Night bonus locked down already. Bantamweight prospect, Randy ‘The Zohan’ Costa launched a massive, highlight-reel head kick in the very first minute of the opening round, to stop Journey Newson in emphatic fashion.

Just forty-seconds into the opening frame, Costa let fly with a left head kick, meeting a dipping and slipping Newson clean – sending him back to the Octagon fence before following up with strikes, forcing referee, Mark Smith to step in and call a halt to the action. With the victory, 26-year-old upstart, Costa moves to 2-1 in the promotion, following an eye-catching win over fellow prospect, Boston Salmon at UFC Fight Night Boston last October

Check out Costa’s massive stoppage of Newson, below.

