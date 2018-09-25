Conor McGregor’s Ex-Training Partner Helps Khabib Prepare For UFC 229 Headliner

Conor McGregor’s ex-training partner helps UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov prepare for his upcoming title fight at UFC 229.

Myles Price Story Time

That former SBG fighter is Myles Price who has spent many hours sparring with the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champ in the gym.

Now, he’s helping Nurmagomedov prepare to fight “The Notorious” at this event. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, he gave some insight into why he left the Irish gym as well as his fractured relationship with McGregor during his time at the facility.

“I’ll be honest with you, I never really got on well with Conor within the gym because me and Conor sparred a lot. At the time, Conor was taking fights at lightweight,” Price said on the latest episode of Eurobash. “I understand the hierarchy within gyms. Even here at AKA you have heated spars, but afterwards we shake each other’s hands, we talk about what we can work on and develop as training partners or as a team. “Basically, with Conor, he’s quite narcissistic. He’ll see you as competition. He’s not very nice to be around in the gym. If you’re giving him hard spars, he won’t see you as a friend after a while.”

Conor McGregor’s Ex-Training Partner Helps

Obviously, with Price helping out the UFC lightweight champ for this title clash, he is going to be a bit biased. When it comes down to the fact that he has had training sessions with both fighters, he understands them both quite well. Thus, he thinks Nurmagomedov comes out with victory at the T-Mobile arena come fight night.

“I don’t want to seem bias because I’m over here training with Khabib, because I have a lot of respect for Conor as an athlete. He’s an amazing athlete, there’s no doubt in the world about that. Anyone that questions that is very foolish because I’ve felt him in spars, he’s extraordinary, he’s a hard worker and when he’s mentally on point he performs extremely well,” he explained. “My feelings have completely changed since I came over here because I’ve added training sessions and feeling what Khabib is like to my opinion. Khabib is a very good athlete, he’s a dangerous athlete and he can take a shot too. Everybody takes shots in the gym, but in my opinion, Khabib is very hard to hit at the moment. He’s a grinding, hard wrestler and his conditioning is on a completely different level now. Most importantly, his psyche is very strong. He’s very strong mentally and that’s what the deciding factor is going to be in this fight. Anyone that hasn’t taken Conor personally, emotionally or that hasn’t attached themselves to Conor has done well or beaten Conor. That’s what Khabib is doing now. Forget where he’s at physically, because psychologically is where he’s going to win the battle. If I had to make a quick [prediction] now, I’d probably say round three or round four, Khabib TKOs him. Just ground pound, taking him down, beating on him and referee stops it.”

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is slated to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.