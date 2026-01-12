Conor McGregor Explains the Faith-Driven Signs Behind His Vatican Wedding

Conor McGregor has compared himself to lord and Savior Jesus Christ while sharing some adorable snaps of his wedding with Dee Devlin.

Reportedly, after being in a relationship for 17 years, McGregor and Devlin finally tied the knot on December 12, 2025, in a secret ceremony at the Chiesa di Santo Stefano degli Abissini, a small church behind St. Peter’s Basilica.

Earlier today, using Gematria and drawing several similarities about how his wedding to Dee Devlin was special, McGregor posted on X:

“I married the love of my life, Dee, on the 12th of the 12th at exactly 12:12 pm. We wed in the Chapel of Santo Stefano degli Abissini — the Vatican’s oldest church. ⛪️ The date was precisely 151 days after my birthday. Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ — His name adds up to 151 in gematria. As does my own. Jesus Christ = 151 👑 Conor McGregor = 151 💪”

The former UFC double champion added how these multiple divine alignments, “are unmistakable signs of divine orchestration,” that the Irishman had no idea about.

“These divine alignments, the wedding on 12/12 at exactly 12:12 pm in the Vatican’s oldest church, exactly 151 days after my birthday, tying into the numerology of my name matching that of Jesus Christ, and even the connection to Psalm 151 (a powerful, personal testament of David’s journey and victory through faith) are unmistakable signs of divine orchestration that I had no idea about.”

The wedding ceremony was originally scheduled for a later date, but McGregor claims the Vatican moved it earlier for a special reason.

“The exact 12:12 pm timing was not my plan at all. A letter from the Vatican arrived just a week prior, requiring the ceremony to be moved earlier. It then took place officially, at precisely 12:12 pm.”

‘The Notorious’ also confessed that after his recent 36-hour ibogaine treatment, he awoke with the “most intense need to wed Dee” on 12th December in the Vatican.

“I awoke from the treatment I underwent in Mexico with the most intense need to wed Dee, on this day, and in the Vatican. So I set about it with great urgency! It is clear this was not a coincidence. God’s hand guided every detail, confirming His blessing on our union and His presence in my life. Serving God is my number one priority.”

Check out Conor McGregor’s post below:

Conor McGregor wants to build the largest statue of Jesus Christ in Ireland

Conor McGregor wants to construct the largest statue of Jesus Christ in Ireland. He has drawn inspiration from Armenia, which is currently building the world’s largest Jesus Christ statue.

McGregor posted about this vision of his on X:

“I have a dream to construct the largest statue of Jesus Christ in Ireland! A massive monument to our nation’s faith. Armenia are currently constructing the world’s largest, and it looks magnificent! Bravo Armenia! 🇦🇲 LET’S GO IRELAND! 🙏 🇮🇪”

