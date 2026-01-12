Conor McGregor Claims Kim Kardashian Is His Cousin

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has stunned fans by claiming once more that he is related to Kim Kardashian.

Recently, the Dubliner joined his son on a Roblox livestream. Despite clearly not knowing much about the game, McGregor was seen laughing along and joking when other players pointed out that his in-game character resembled American rapper Ice Spice. While enjoying the game, ‘The Notorious’ said:

“Hey, listen. I’m only new to this. Can I get a different avatar now, no?”

Check out Conor McGregor’s comments below:

Conor McGregor was on a Roblox stream with his son and it was pure comedy 😭



"Man, I really do look like Ice Spice" 💀



(via @caylusq) pic.twitter.com/BzUbInICAX — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 10, 2026

During the stream, Conor McGregor’s oldest son, Jack, was asked by American YouTuber Caylus if he knew Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West’s second child, Saint West.

To answer this question, Conor stepped in and revealed that he and the Kardashians are cousins, as both families trace back to the ancient Scottish Clan Gregor:

“We know the Kardashians. They’re actually our cousins, would you believe? We’ve done a family tree, and it traces right back to the MacGregor. Robert Roy MacGregor was an ancient highland warrior of the McGregor clan we come from. And would you believe the Kardashians trace back to him, too? “

The Irishman also showed love to the Kardashians, adding:

“They’ve been at some of my fights, the Kardashians. Good people.”

Check out Conor McGregor’s comments below:

Conor McGregor said Kim Kardashian is his actual cousin 😂 pic.twitter.com/oKV8Qv7CNC — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 11, 2026

What is Conor McGregor talking about?

Conor McGregor is talking about a 2019 genealogy report that surfaced when Daily Record journalist and researcher Craig Williams discovered, by digging deep into the Kardashian clan’s genealogy, that the Kardashians are distant relatives of Robert Roy MacGregor (Scottish and Jacobite folk hero).

As per the Daily Record, “these blood ties then link her [Kim Kardashian] to the first King of Scots Kenneth MacAlpin, through his brother Gregor, founder of the MacGregor clan,” and Conor McGregor comes “from a line of Irish MacGregors who originate from the Scottish clan,” which makes them distant relatives.

McGregor has often spoken of his connection to the MacGregors and how his ancestors originated from the Scottish Highlands and fought for their independence.