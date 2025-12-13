Conor Cooke Forces Anthony Holmes to Quit – BKFC Fight Night Highlights

Conor Cooke made Anthony Holmes quit on his stool to claim gold in the BKFC Fight Night headliner on Saturday.

Cooke connected early with a glancing right hand, busting Holmes open near his right eyebrow. The cut appeared to have an impact on Holmes, who spent the remainder of the opening round on his back foot.

Holmes desperately tried to close the distance in the second, but Cooke made him pay, opening another cut on the opposite eye. That prompted the referee to pause the action and have the cut checked by the ringside physician. The fight was allowed to continue despite Holmes seemingly wanting no part of Cooke.

Cooke continued to dominate the action in the third, sending Holmes back to his corner, shaking his head and clearly frustrated.

Before the fourth round could get underway, Holmes declined to get off his stool, ending the fight and crowning Cooke the new BKFC UK light heavyweight titleholder.

Official Result: Conor Cooke def. Anthony Holmes via TKO (retirement) at 2:00 of Round 3 to win the BKFC UK light heavyweight championship.

Check Out Highlights From Conor Cooke vs. Anthony Holmes at BKFC Fight Night: