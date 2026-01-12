You Want to Face Colby Covington At the White House? “Earn it”

UFC veteran Colby Covington has sent a message to any fighters who want to face off against him as part of the upcoming UFC White House event.

This summer, alongside US president Donald Trump’s birthday, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will be putting on a show at the White House. It’s the first event of its kind, and there are plenty of fighters who have made it known that they would be interested in being part of the card. Perhaps unsurprisingly, number one Trump fan Colby Covington is one of the fighters who wants to be part of the action.

Colby Covington has certainly had some big moments in his mixed martial arts career, most notably when he became the UFC interim welterweight champion. However, he has since gone 0-3 in undisputed title fights, falling short against Kamaru Usman (twice) and Leon Edwards. Now, as we look ahead to the future, ‘Chaos’ is in desperate need of a win to stop the recent skid he’s been on.

After defeating Luke Rockhold at RAF 05 last weekend, Colby Covington had the following to say to anyone who was interested in fighting him at the White House.

Colby Covington’s message to potential opponents

“Everybody’s chirping now that there’s a White House card on the table, but that doesn’t mean every guy with a Twitter account gets a shot. You don’t skip the line because you sent a funny post. This is still about what you’ve done, what you’ve proven. I’m not out here giving charity matches to guys who quit when it got hard. You want that spot opposite me at the White House? Earn it, then we’ll talk.”

Unfortunately for Colby, the welterweight division is pretty stacked right now and if anything, he’s the one who will probably have to put in the work with the UFC if he wants a big fight – especially given Dana White’s recent comments where he questioned why he’s still in the rankings.

Covington still has some name value and that much is clear, but we could be looking at the final roll of the dice for him at the elite level.