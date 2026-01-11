Colby Covington isn’t bothered if UFC takes him out of welterweight rankings

UFC veteran Colby Covington has responded to Dana White questioning whether or not he should be part of the UFC welterweight top 15 rankings.

As we know, Colby Covington is a pretty controversial figure. While he’s had success in mixed martial arts, to the point where he even captured the UFC interim welterweight championship many years ago, he hasn’t quite been able to win the big one – despite being given multiple opportunities to do so against Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards.

Following on from his latest defeat to Joaquin Buckley, Colby Covington has been stuck on a losing streak without a clear direction forward. He tends to get by on his name value and star power a lot, and he’s probably going to be part of the UFC White House card in some capacity, but that doesn’t automatically mean that he’s still a big player at 170 pounds.

After Dana White recently pondered whether or not Colby Covington should feature in the top 15 due to his inactivity, ‘Chaos’ opted to respond after defeating Luke Rockhold at RAF 05.

Colby Covington responds to Dana White’s rankings view

“It really doesn’t matter what Dana White thinks of me,” Covington said at the RAF 5 post-fight press conference. “I’m a world champion. I’m Donald Trump’s favorite fighter. I’m America’s champion. I’m the king of Miami. You can never take those titles away from me.

“Take me out of the rankings, whatever. I’m still the biggest draw at welterweight. It makes no difference what number is next to my name. I know what I’m capable of, and I know I’m still the best fighter and wrestler on planet Earth.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Covington still has some gas left in the tank, but he needs to get back in there sooner rather than later.