Colby Covington Targets High-Profile Wrestling Match Against UFC Legend After RAF 5 Sweep: “Everybody Wants To See You”

Colby Covington is now setting his sights on a tougher test on the wrestling mat following his recent success.

Last Saturday, headlining RAF 5 at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, Covington delivered a flawless performance, earning a dominant 12–0 technical fall victory over fellow UFC veteran Luke Rockhold.

From the opening exchanges, “Chaos” asserted complete control with his elite wrestling credentials, repeatedly reversing Rockhold, and piling up points at speed. The former UFC interim welterweight titleholder struck early with a takedown, hunted a pin, and surged ahead before adding more off clean entries as the first period wrapped.

Although the former UFC middleweight champion tried to shift momentum after the restart, Covington shut it down instantly by chaining takedowns and closing the match with a front headlock sequence that sealed the technical fall.

Following his lopsided win, Colby Covington is brimming with confidence and now pushing for a more demanding challenge, calling for a showdown with UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre on the mats under the RAF banner.

After decisively defeating Luke Rockhold at RAF 5, Colby Covington made it clear he’s ready to raise the bar, calling for a potential matchup with Georges St-Pierre if the opportunity presents itself.

During his post-fight interview, “Chaos” urged the former two-division UFC champion to step forward and help turn his dream showdown into reality.

“You know who I want next? There’s only one person above me on the takedown list in UFC welterweight history, and that’s Georges St-Pierre,” Colby Covington said. “GSP, get out here in Real American Freestyle, and let’s make it happen. I’ll talk to my people, and they’ll come to your people, and let’s make it happen. Everybody wants to see you GSP.”

Covington last competed inside the Octagon at UFC Tampa in December 2024, where he suffered a brutal TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley, extending his skid to two consecutive defeats. “Chaos” has gone 2–4 across his last six UFC appearances, with three of those losses coming in title bouts.

Meanwhile, Georges St-Pierre last competed at UFC 217 in November 2017, where he submitted Michael Bisping to capture the middleweight title before announcing his retirement from active competition in 2019. Prior to that comeback, “Rush” had spent nearly four years away from the sport following his controversial decision win over Johny Hendricks at UFC 167 in November 2013.

Now 44, the Canadian legend remains retired, leaving open the question of whether he would be tempted to step back into competition for a wrestling matchup.