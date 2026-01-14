UFC Athlete Colby Covington: Wants to Fight for ICE Agents “That I look up to so much”

Colby Covington desperately wants to fight at The White House.

The UFC will make history this summer when the promotion sets up shop at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Ever since the promotion first announced a fight card in the nation’s capital, practically every athlete on the roster has been vying for a spot on the history-making show.

Among them is Covington, an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, who believes that competing in front of the commander-in-chief would be a defining moment in his career.

“I’m definitely coming back in the next few months,” Covington told Submission Radio. “I got my feet wet. I was using Real American Freestyle as my training camp, my springboard to get some good training and competition in before my next fight. Everybody knows how bad I want to be on that UFC White House card. That’s the fight that I want. That’s the pinnacle. That will be the perfect feather in my cap. I want to fight in the White House. “I want to fight for Donald Trump. I want to fight for all the military, all the law enforcement, all the ICE officials that I look up to so much. I want to fight for America, and what better way than on the 250th anniversary of America.”

Covington eyeing a move to middleweight

Covington most recently competed under the Real American Freestyle banner, squaring off with Luke Rockhold in the RAF 5 main event. ‘Chaos’ delivered a dominant performance, scoring a technical fall over the former UFC middleweight champ.

“I’ve been trying to fight, I’ve been trying to get fights, but they just couldn’t find any fights worth their time that made sense for the business at welterweight,” Covington added. “There’s just nobody at welterweight to fight. I might as well go up to middleweight. It feels like there’s bigger fights up there, I don’t have to cut as much weight, and I can just show up and fight and compete at my best ability. “Now that we’re in January, it makes sense to fight at the White House in June. I don’t want to risk fighting in March or April, get a little cut or something, and then not be able to compete on the White House grounds. The White House is what I’m shooting for, and then hopefully one more before the year’s end. I think that’s a perfect way to cap off the year.”

Covington is just 2-4 in his last six Octagon appearances. Covington suffered a third-round TKO loss against Joaquin Buckley in December 2024, leading some to speculate that it could be the final fight of the former interim titleholder’s career.

With the UFC ready to start building its highly anticipated White House card, the safe money is on seeing Covington compete one more time before potentially calling it a career.