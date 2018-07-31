Cody Garbrandt Welcomes Superfight Against Demetrious Johnson

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is gearing up for fight week but does have his sights set on the co-main event of the upcoming UFC 227 pay-per-view event that will see Demetrious Johnson defend the UFC flyweight title against Henry Cejudo.

On the flip side, in the main event, Garbrandt will challenge TJ Dillashaw for the UFC bantamweight title in the main event where he plans to recapture the title he held just eight months ago.

However, make no mistake about it, he is still interested in a potential superfight against Johnson just as long as the UFC is willing to pay some big money.

“If they go out and compensate us, I’ll be more than willing to fight ‘Mighty Mouse’ at 125 pounds,” Garbrandt said Monday during a media luncheon to MMA Junkie. “If they don’t want to pay us, I’ll stay at 135 pounds and clean out my division, and (Johnson) will keep doing what he’s doing,” Garbrandt said. “No ill words toward ‘Mighty Mouse.’ I think he’s a great, great fighter. But they’ve got to compensate us for that. I think it’s going to be a great fight.” “They didn’t make the T.J. (vs.) ‘D.J.’ match because they wanted me to go down there and do it,” Garbrandt said. “That was my plan originally. T.J. took that from me. He’s not original, but we’ll take care of him this Saturday.”

The UFC 227 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California with the the main card airing on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.