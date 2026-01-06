Chael Sonnen Explains Why the UFC BMF Belt Must Stay Prestigious and Not a Title Shot Ticket

Chael Sonnen has taken issue with Paddy Pimblett’s recent comments. Pimblett recently suggested that the winner of the UFC 326 main event, which is a BMF title fight between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, could be next in line to fight the UFC lightweight champion.

By doing that, the promotion will once more deny the number one contender, Arman Tsarukyan, a title shot, something ‘The Baddy’ wants REAL BAD. Pimblett said on Tom Aspinall’s podcast:

“If it’s not Ilia [Topuria], it would be even funnier if they do, when I win, [Me] vs the winner of Max and Charles… It would be even funnier, big f**k you to Arman. That would be hilarious, tell Arman to fight Gamrot or something.”

Check out Paddy Pimblett’s comments below:

😂Paddy Pimblett says it would be ‘hilarious’ if winner of Holloway/Oliveira got the next title shot over Arman Tsarukyan



“Would be even funnier, big f**k you to Arman. That would be hilarious, tell Arman to fight Gamrot something”



via @AspinallMMA pic.twitter.com/xD8jD8tglY — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) January 4, 2026

Chael Sonnen doesn’t second Paddy Pimblett’s idea at all

Chael Sonnen doesn’t second Paddy Pimblett’s idea. According to the UFC Hall of Famer, fast-tracking title shots through the BMF belt is wrong, as it diminishes the prestige and symbolic value of the championship. Sonnen says the BMF belt should not be used “as something you use to get something else.”

In a recent YouTube video, the 48-year-old spoke about why he despises Pimblett’s idea, in which the BMF champion, leverages his strap, becomes the number one contender, and gets an undisputed title shot.

“If Paddy becomes champion, if the champion ever calls somebody out, that fight usually happens. It’s very rare that champions call somebody out… It’s not common that the champion goes out there and looks for a fight. The champion gets called out, buy 2-3 or 4 different guys… You might think that this is cute today, but it has legs… I despise the idea because it devalues the BMF belt. I think the BMF belt is a real belt. Not only do I think it’s a real and true belt, but I think in many ways, much like the Olympic Games, it has the ability to be valued as a more coveted belt because of the scarcity.”

Weighing in on why the BMF belt is a big deal and why it should not be used as a number one contender’s belt, Chael Sonnen added:

“When they do a BMF match, it’s a big deal. The first time they ever did it, the President came, and The Rock came, and they held it at the Mecca, Madison Square Garden. The last time they did it was Dustin Poirier’s last fight, which was completely sold out, and the governor of the state showed up to watch. It’s a big deal. When they do the BMF belt, it’s a big deal. So I don’t want it used as a number one contender’s belt. I don’t want it used as something you use to get something else. I want it to be prestigious, and I want it to be its own.”

Check out Chael Sonnen’s comments below (0:33):