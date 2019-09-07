Carlos Diego Ferreira Outstrikes Mairbek Taisumov – UFC 242 Results

Spread the word!













Mairbek Taisumov vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira in a lightweight bout opens the main card of the UFC 242 event:

Round 1: Both guys come right out of the gate and looking to strike. Taisumov landed a nice uppercut while exchanging. Ferreira was pressing forward and making Taisumov back peddle. Taisumov with a nice leg kick that knocked Ferreira off balance. Taisumov caught him with a strike just behind the ear that led to Ferriera going backwards across the cage but regrouped.

Round 2: Ferreira with a front kick and he’s starting fast trying to put combos on Taisumov. Ferreira is not backing down with his striking. Ferreira is warned about head-butting in the clinch. The pace started to slow down from Taisumov.

Round 3: Ferriera started throwing more kicks to mix up his strikes. Ferreira shoots for a takedown but it gets stuffed. Ferriera started to light him up with a mixture of head and body strikes to expand his offense. He stunned him midway through the round with a nice right hook.

Results: Diego Ferreira def. Mairbek Taisumov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)