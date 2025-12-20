Carla Jade Defeats Taylor Starling in Razor-Close Split Decision – Misfits Mania Highlights

Carla Jade retained her lightweight title at Misfits Mania on Saturday, securing a close split decision victory over bare-knuckle star Taylor Starling.

The BKFC veteran came out strong in the first two rounds, landing her big right hand at will and putting Jade on her back foot. As the fight progressed, Jade started to find her timing and began closing the gap in the third stanza.

With Starling slowing down, Jade pressed forward in the final two rounds, outlanding ‘Killer Bee’ and swaying the scorecards in her favor.

Official Result: Carla Jade def. Taylor Starling via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) to retain the Misfits Boxing lightweight championship.

Check out Highlights From Carla Jade vs. Taylor Starling at Misfits Mania:

