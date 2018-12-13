Cain Velasquez Teases MMA Return On Social Media

It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen Cain Velasquez compete in the Octagon.

The former UFC heavyweight champ last fought when he dominated Travis Browne to open the main card of July 2016’s UFC 200. Since then, he was scheduled to rematch fellow former champion Fabricio Werdum. A highly-publicized interview where Velasquez admitted how serious his ongoing back injuries were lead to him being removed from that fight.

And we haven’t seen him since, putting his fighting future in serious doubt as he ages. There’s no doubt Velasquez is one of the best heavyweights of all-time. He could have been the outright best if serious injuries had not sapped much of his prime years. It’s appeared that fans may never see the former champ in action again, but that may not be the case after all due to a recent social media post.

Velasquez posted a video of him hitting the bags in slo -motion this week with what looked like some sort of countdown:

Finally Back?

Nothing has been confirmed or even rumored for Velasquez’ return. Any comeback by the fan-favorite would be an obvious ly welcome addition to the UFC heavyweight division.

Throwing a wrench into any potential comeback from Velasquez is the fact that his good friend and longtime teammate Daniel Cormier is the current UFC heavyweight champion. They’ve repeatedly stated they would never fight each other. Building off of ‘DC’s’ claims that Velasquez routinely beats him in training, and you have an interesting dynamic.

As always, it’s going to be about Velasquez’ health. Years of grinding as a collegiate wrestler in addition to AKA’s notoriously tough MMA training have left his body broken and worn down. He won’t give up, however. If he could somehow stay healthy, he would be an instant top contender in the division.

Are you excited to see Velasquez potentially step back into the Octagon?