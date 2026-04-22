Justin Burlinson vs Sean Clancy Jr: Rising Stars Collide in Colossal Cage Warriors 205 Main Event

Elite British welterweights headline Cage Warriors 205 in Glasgow. Justin Burlinson makes his first title defence in enemy territory against Sean Clancy Jr.

the comeback King Justin Burlinson

Defending champion Justin Burlinson won the welterweight title in style almost exactly a year ago against James Sheehan over in Dublin. Now this weekend his first championship defence also comes in a foe’s domain. Back in 2021 the Englishman suffered defeat on DWCS via first round KO against Yohan Lainesse. When he took that opportunity Burlinson was only 6-0 and very green in his career.

The Englishman bounced back with a win, however suffered another loss when he fought for the Cage Warriors 170lbs belt for the first time back in 2022 against Rhys McKee. Unbeaten since then and still with a 100% finish rate Burlinson entertains whenever he steps inside the cage and overcame adversity in his title fight with Sheehan to claim the belt in dramatic fashion.

Burlinson stepped into the spotlight of the UFC for a second time at the back end of 2025 when he traveled to Doha for the first ever UFC Qatar event in a hope to get a late call up. Unfortunately, the shot never came so Burlinson will return to Cage Warriors this weekend to potentially earn his shot in more violent fashion.

Justin Burlinson (left) looks for a submission during his main event bout against Daniel Skibinski (right) in the welterweight division during the Cage Warriors 135 event at the BEC Arena, Manchester on Friday 1st April 2022. (Photo by Kieran Riley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Sean Clancy Jr Destined for UFC Gold?

At only 23 years of age and fighting out of Paisley, Scotland Sean Clancy Jr is one of the hottest prospects in the sport and this Saturday he attempts to ignite the ferocious hype even further. At 8-0 with a 100% finish rate alike the English champion Clancy Jr is a threat in all areas. Rapid hands along with an aggressive ground game is a recipe for championship material.

The Scotsman had been on the fringes of welterweight gold for quite some time and back in December he won the interim belt with an exceptional performance. At the back end of 2025 Burlinson was unable to compete so the interim title fight was made for Clancy Jr against experienced Dutchman Melvin van Suijdam. Victory came with a sweet second round KO with a beautiful right and left hook combination.

"Sean Clancy is a World Champion at 23 Years of Age!" 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏆



This was the moment Clancy Jr. became Scotland's youngest-ever world champion!



📺 Watch #CW205 on @UFCFightPass, this Saturday!

🎟️ LIMITED Tickets Left! Link in Bio! pic.twitter.com/vKQ2tShGDQ — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) April 20, 2026

Many believe this fight is not only for the unified Cage Warriors Welterweight title but also a ticket into the big show, the UFC.

Who do you think gets their hand raised and potentially earns a UFC contract?