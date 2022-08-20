Bubba Jenkins submits Ryoji Kudo in round 1 – PFL London highlights

In the first match of the PFL featherweight playoffs, Bubba Jenkins submitted the hard-hitting Ryoji Kudo in round one.

Jenkins came into this fight as a heavy favorite, and more than lived up to it. He would immediately suplex Kudo twice, throwing him around like a rag doll. However, Kudo was able to climb back to his feet. This did not last long, as a slick throw from Jenkins sent him tumbling back to the canvas.

From here, Jenkins took the back and locked in a rear naked choke, forcing the tap from Kudo.

This win locked in Bubba Jenkins’ place in the PFL featherweight finals, where he will face the winner of Brendan Loughnane vs. Chris Wade.

Check out the highlights from Bubba Jenkins’ win at PFL London below: