Brian Ortega Ready To Fight, Eying All Of Featherweight Top Ten

Brian Ortega is ready to get back into the Octagon and fight again.

In all of his Octagon appearances, Ortega has won his fighs via finish. However, in his last outing, a featherweight championship opportunity against Max Holloway, Ortega was finished after the fourth round via doctor stoppage.

That fight was back in December, and after several months on the sideline, Ortega tells MMA Junkie that he’s ready to get back to work and is eying everyone in the top ten.

“I’m clear, man. I’m back to fight shape. I’m good to go. I’m ready, I’m anxious,” he said. “Give me a camp, give me a fight date, give me where it’s at and we’ll make it happen. It’s gonna be 2019. …

“My eyes are on everyone who’s in the top 10 and everyone who’s not in the top 10. Everyone who’s coming up, everyone who’s barely getting there, and everyone who’s at the top – my eyes are on every single person.”

In recent weeks, Ortega has been going back-and-forth with “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung online. It was rumored that they were once set to headline UFC Mexico City tonight, but that fight ultimately never came to fruition.

Who do you want to see Ortega fight upon his return to Octagon action?