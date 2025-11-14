Breaking: Joseph Parker tests positive for cocaine after Wardley loss

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker tested positive for cocaine on the day of his October 25 defeat to Fabio Wardley at The O2 in London, according to reports from Sky Sports and The Ring. The substance appeared in his A-sample from a Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) test taken during fight week, with the adverse finding revealed on Friday morning.

Two sources close to Parker’s camp conveyed their dismay at the results to The Ring, according to reporting from The Sun. Parker has the opportunity to request analysis of his B-sample, though such tests typically match the initial findings. The substance detected in his system was benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite that usually remains traceable for around four days after ingestion. This timeline suggests Parker consumed the drug sometime during fight week leading up to the bout.

The test results now move into the regulatory sphere, with VADA handing over its findings to UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) and the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC), who oversee doping cases and determine punishments in British professional boxing. Despite cocaine being classified as a recreational drug rather than a performance-enhancing substance, the potential consequences are severe. The precedent in British boxing came when light heavyweight Liam Cameron received a four-year ban in 2018 after testing positive for trace amounts of benzoylecgonine, though Parker could face up to a two-year suspension depending on the circumstances and the governing bodies’ discretion.

Parker, 33, appeared to be on the cusp of a significant career opportunity heading into the Wardley fight. Before the bout, he held the WBO interim heavyweight title, and victory would have positioned him as the mandatory challenger for undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in the first half of 2026. Parker’s manager David Higgins had expressed confidence in his fighter’s prospects, noting that a win would have earned him a legitimate shot at facing what many consider a generational talent.

The defeat to Wardley in the eleventh round already derailed those plans, with Wardley seizing the interim title and positioning himself for the Usyk opportunity instead. The positive test adds another layer of complication to Parker’s situation beyond the in-ring loss. According to multiple reports, Parker is currently on holiday following the fight, and while his manager indicated he would normally take time away from competition after a defeat, his next moves now depend significantly on how UKAD and the BBBoC handle the testing results.

Parker’s team described the training camp environment, which included his family present in both Ireland and London, as factors that have contributed to their shock at the findings. The New Zealander has maintained a relatively positive reputation throughout his career, having competed at an elite level and fought numerous top-tier opponents including Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, and Zhilei Zhang. His recent form had been solid before the Wardley loss, with three consecutive victories that positioned him back in contention for a world title shot.

The situation now enters a waiting period as the formal anti-doping procedures move forward. The B-sample analysis, if requested, will proceed through official channels, followed by any hearings or determinations by UKAD and the BBBoC. Until those processes conclude, Parker remains uncertain about his immediate future in the sport and whether a suspension would extend beyond the typical scenarios faced by boxers in similar circumstances.​