BRAVE 32: Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan plays host this weekend to BRAVE CF’s penultimate event of 2019. BRAVE 32 will take place this Saturday, 14 December, inside the Sport Palace Kozhomkul in Kyrgyzstan’s capital city of Bishkek. The event starts 9:30 am(ET)

The event will be a joint endeavor with BRAVE teaming up with local MMA promotion WEF, who will be staging WEF 16 as a curtain-raiser. The BRAVE portion of the evening’s festivities features five bouts, with the main event being a welterweight clash between America’s Hayder Hassan and England’s Carl Booth.

UFC fans be recall Hassan, who competed in the 21 and 25 editions of The Ultimate Fighter. This will be the 37-year-old’s promotional debut, and he will take on a BRAVE veteran in Booth.

The Englishman made his BRAVE debut back in 2016 at BRAVE 2, where he claimed a KO victory over Gadzhimusa Gaziev. Since then, Booth has suffered a few setbacks, with one NC followed up by two straight losses. However, he comes into this bout on the back of a stoppage victory at BRAVE 19.

Hassan, who trains out of American Top Team, will be looking to make an immediate statement to the BRAVE matchmakers, with an empathetic win over Booth, that he is ready for a shot at Jarrah Al-Selawe’s welterweight strap.

In the co-main event, Brazil’s Joao Paulo Rodrigues and hometown hero Abdysalam Kubanychiev will square off in a super lightweight encounter.

U.S. fans can watch the event on pay-per-view (PPV) via Fite TV. For the majority of the rest of the world, the event can be watched free on bravecftv.

Full Card: