Brad Taylor Defeats Brian Hyslop in Brutal Back-And-Forth Brawl – BKFC Fight Night Highlights

Brad Taylor kept his undefeated record intact, earning a hard-fought win over Brian Hyslop in the BKFC Fight Night co-main event.

Hyslop appeared to get the best of his opponent in the opening round, but Taylor made the appropriate adjustments in the second, using his size and reach advantage to land shots from the outside. Taylor closed out the stanza with a powerful right hand, potentially tying up the fight.

Hyslop was intent on closing the distance and clinching, though he offered little offense, while Taylor landed shots to the head and body.

In the fourth, Taylor connected with an uppercut that had Hyslop staggered. Hyslop weathered the ensuing storm, but he was taking deep breaths and looked labored while heading to his corner following the round.

Smelling blood in the water, Taylor turned up the heat in the fifth, swinging big and looking for the knockout blow. Hyslop was in survival mode, punching his way inside and clinching up to kill off as many seconds as possible. The strategy worked for Hyslop, sending us to the scorecards, but Taylor’s dominance in the latter rounds would ultimately earn him a well-deserved victory.

Official Result: Brad Taylor def. Brian Hyslop via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 49-46).

