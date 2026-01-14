Bo Nickal SLAMS ‘Low Class’ Colby Covington over his “blatant disrespectful to the community”

Bo Nickal has blasted Colby Covington for the latter’s most recent remarks at the RAF 05 presser. For context, this past weekend, Covington and former UFC middleweight kingpin Luke Rockhold headlined Real American Freestyle’s fifth event.

Before the event, at the press conference, Covington and Rockhold turned their focus off each other and tore into Bo Nickal. Nickal was scheduled to wrestle Yoel Romero, but the bout was scrapped in the final moments as Romero missed weight.

At the presser, Covington took digs at Nickal, referring to the latter’s sole loss in MMA last year to Reinier de Ridder. ‘Chaos,’ said:

“You’re a bum. You got broken by a Dutch kickboxer.”

Meanwhile, Rockhold questioned Nickal’s accomplishments, adding:

“What have you done on a world stage? Absolutely nothing. You’re a college bum. Shut up.”

Bo Nickal recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and discussed how Covington and Rockhold crossed the line this past weekend. Nickal said he wasn’t surprised by Covington’s comments, noting that the latter thrives on playing the heel. However, he criticized both Rockhold and ‘Chaos’ for handling the situation in an unprofessional manner. The 30-year-old also pushed back against Covington’s claims that he is there to save wrestling:

“I wasn’t super surprised they went after me at the press conference, but the way they handled it was a little bit unprofessional… The way they carry themselves and handle themselves is pretty low-class. It’s disrespectful to the sport. A lot of the stuff they were saying was super unnecessary, unwarranted, and blatantly not true. They’re talking about, ‘We’re putting wrestling back on the map.’ Shut up, dude. You guys were begging to come on the RAF card because you want to stay relevant.”

He added:

“Colby was talking about how nobody cares about wrestling, nobody wants to watch it, the only reason anybody’s watching is because of him. That’s blatant disrespectful to the community, to every single world‑class guy that was there. Luke was super inappropriate, making a lot of weird se*ual innuendos. Anybody who heard it was like, ‘What’s wrong with this guy? This is so low‑class.’… At the end of the day, I think that guy’s [Colby] a bum, he’s an idiot. I’d love to get in a cage with him, and for me that fight would be personal.”

Check out Bo Nickal’s comments below (7:43):

Bo Nickal wants to fight Colby Covington on June 14

After a dominant win over Luke Rockhold at RAF05, Colby Covington now wants to snap his two-fight losing skid in the UFC. Covington has teased a move up to middleweight and showed interest in fighting Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

In the meantime, Nickal has called him out for a showdown on June 14, when the promotion heads to the South Lawn of the White House. He wrote on X:

“I’d love to fight Colby, but I seriously doubt he would fight me. We weigh the same, so let’s do it at the White House @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @ufc”

Check out Bo Nickal’s comments below: