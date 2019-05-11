Betting Odds For Bellator 221: Close Call In Headliner

Spread the word!













The final Bellator 221 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Viacom-owned promotion.

Bellator 221 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, May 11, 2019) at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 9:00 PM EST.

Michael Chandler (champion) vs. Patricio Freire for the Bellator lightweight title will headline this show. Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page in a welterweight grand prix semifinal bout will serve as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Pat Curran vs. A.J. McKee in a featherweight bout, Jake Hager vs. T.J. Jones in a heavyweight bout, and James Bennett vs Tywan Claxton in a featherweight bout.



According to oddsmakers,Chandler is a -200 favorite over Freire, who is a +170 underdog. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (DAZN, 9 p.m. ET)

Lightweight title bout: Michael Chandler (-200) vs. Patricio Freire (+170)

Welterweight grand prix semifinal bout: Douglas Lima (-280) vs. Michael Page (+240)

Featherweight bout: Pat Curran (+230) vs. A.J. McKee (-290)

Heavyweight bout: Jake Hager (-810) vs. T.J. Jones (+505)

Featherweight bout: James Bennett (+425) vs Tywan Claxton (-610)

