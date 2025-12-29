Ben Askren looks back at amazing jouney six months after double lung transplant

Former UFC star Ben Askren has taken a look back at his amazing journey back to a healthy life six months after he underwent a double lung transplant.

A lot of people will remember Ben Askren for his time in mixed martial arts, in addition to what he was able to achieve in the world of amateur wrestling. Since his active days, he has spent his time coaching, outside of a brief venture into boxing for a fight against Jake Paul.

Beyond that, however, Ben Askren’s story went viral earlier this year as a result of a serious health problem that led to him being hospitalized. His issues meant that he eventually had to undergo surgery for a double lung transplant, which proved to be successful. While it’s been a rocky road, he certainly seems to be on his way back to normality.

In a recent tweet, Ben Askren decided to reflect on what’s happened this year.

6 MONTHS post transplant today!!! The last 6 months brought so many tough days and even as they are starting to get easier I know I'm still a long way off normal. The last 6 months have also brought so many amazing moments to me through relationships with friends, getting to…

Ben Askren looks back at incredible journey

“6 MONTHS post transplant today!!! The last 6 months brought so many tough days and even as they are starting to get easier I know I’m still a long way off normal. The last 6 months have also brought so many amazing moments to me through relationships with friends, getting to spend more time with my family and becoming a believer.

“Sometimes life hits you hard, but it is vital to accept it and choose to move forward the best you can. Whether it was in person or on socials I am so grateful for all of the support, it was very inspiring to me.”

Askren has defied all odds thus far, and we’re excited to see what the future holds for a man who has been able to bounce back in ways most of us couldn’t fathom.