Bellator 226 Weigh-In Results & Live Stream

Bellator MMA officials have held the weigh-ins for the upcoming Bellator 226 event.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from San Jose, California at the SAP Center. The preliminary card will air on DAZN at 6:45 p.m. ET. while the main card will air on DAZN at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo for the Bellator heavyweight title will headline the show. In the co-headliner, Derek Campos vs. Daniel Straus takes place in a featherweight grand prix opening round bout.

Rounding out the six bout main card includes four featherweight grand prix opening round bouts. Those include Adam Borics vs. Pat Curran, Tywan Claxton vs. Emmanuel Sanchez, and Pedro Carvalho vs. Sam Sicilia.

Opening the main card is Gaston Bolanos vs. Daniel Carey in a featherweight bout.

Bellator 226 Weigh-In Results

The weigh-ins for Bellator 226 took place on Friday. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Ryan Bader (228.7) vs. Cheick Kongo (239.2) – for heavyweight title

Derek Campos (144.9) vs. Daniel Straus (144.4) – featherweight grand prix opening round

Adam Borics (144.7) vs. Pat Curran (144.6) – featherweight grand prix opening round

Tywan Claxton (144.3) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (144.1) – featherweight grand prix opening round

Pedro Carvalho (144.1) vs. Sam Sicilia (145) – featherweight grand prix opening round

Gaston Bolanos (145.5) vs. Daniel Carey (144.2)

PRELIMINARY CARD (DAZN, 6:45 p.m. ET)