Bellator 226 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

Bellator 226 is quickly approaching and the ceremonial weigh-ins streaming from San Jose, California is live now.

The time is nearly here. Ryan Bader and Cheick Kongo are set to throw down in a great fight in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., September 7, 2019) Bellator 226 event at the SAP Cente.

Derek Campos vs. Daniel Straus takes place in a featherweight grand prix opening round bout that will be the co-headliner.

Rounding out the six bout main card includes four featherweight grand prix opening round bouts. Those include Adam Borics vs. Pat Curran, Tywan Claxton vs. Emmanuel Sanchez, and Pedro Carvalho vs. Sam Sicilia.

Bellator 226 Ceremonial

The fighters made weight at today’s Bellator 226 early weigh-ins so now all that’s left is for the athletes to face off at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Join us for the video streaming live at 8 p.m. ET today:

Bellator 226 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (DAZN, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Ryan Bader (228.7) vs. Cheick Kongo (239.2) – for heavyweight title

Derek Campos (144.9) vs. Daniel Straus (144.4) – featherweight grand prix opening round

Adam Borics (144.7) vs. Pat Curran (144.6) – featherweight grand prix opening round

Tywan Claxton (144.3) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (144.1) – featherweight grand prix opening round

Pedro Carvalho (144.1) vs. Sam Sicilia (145) – featherweight grand prix opening round

Gaston Bolanos (145.5) vs. Daniel Carey (144.2)

PRELIMINARY CARD (DAZN, 6:45 p.m. ET)