Bellator 225 Weigh-In Results: Headliner Is Set

The Bellator 225 weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the cage under the promotion banner.

Bellator 225 is set to take place on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network and DAZN at 9:00 PM EST.

Matt Mitrione (13-6, 1 NC) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (28-6, 2 NC) in a heavyweight bout will headline the show. In the co-headliner, Vitaly Minakov (21-1) vs. Javy Ayala (11-7) in a heavyweight bout will take place.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Alejandra Lara (7-3) vs. Taylor Turner (2-5) in a women’s bantamweight bout, Tyrell Fortune (6-0) vs. Rudy Schaffroth (6-0) in a heavyweight bout, and David Rickels (21-5, 2 NC) vs. Yaroslav Amosov (21-0) in a catchweight bout.

Bellator 225 Weigh-In Results

Bellator officials held the weigh-ins for Bellator 225 on Friday. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Paramount, DAZN, 9 p.m. ET)

Matt Mitrione (258) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (264)

Javy Ayala (265) vs. Vitaly Minakov (262)

Alejandra Lara (134) vs. Taylor Turner (136)

Yaroslav Amosov (175) vs. David Rickels (175) – 175-pound catchweight

Tyrell Fortune (247) vs. Rudy Schaffroth (243)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 5:45 p.m. ET)